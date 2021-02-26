Britain to hold first auction of UK carbon permits on May 19 - ICE

By Susanna Twidale

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain will hold the first auction of carbon permits under its domestic emissions trading system (ETS) on May 19, exchange ICE, which is hosting the auctions, said on Friday.

The ETS, which charges emitters such as power plants and industrial factories for each tonne of carbon dioxide they emit, is part of Britain's plan to reach a net zero carbon emissions target by 2050.

"Today’s publication will give businesses and operators clarity over this year’s supply of emissions allowances, enabling them to plan ahead," energy minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said in the ICE statement.

British emitters were among the biggest buyers of permits in the EU ETS before Britain left the system at the end of 2020 and launched a domestic equivalent.

The government said earlier this month the auctions will have a reserve price of 22 pounds ($30.64) a tonne.

The first auction, which will be for 6,052,000 UK Allowances (UKAs) will be followed by a further 15 auctions this year.

A total of 83 million permits will be auctioned in 2021.

Auction Date

Volume (in UKAs)

19/05/2021

6,052,000

02/06/2021

6,052,000

16/06/2021

6,052,000

30/06/2021

6,052,000

14/07/2021

6,052,000

28/07/2021

6,052,000

11/08/2021

2,594,000

25/08/2021

2,594,000

08/09/2021

5,187,500

22/09/2021

5,187,500

06/10/2021

5,187,500

20/10/2021

5,187,500

03/11/2021

5,187,500

17/11/2021

5,188,000

01/12/2021

5,188,000

15/12/2021

5,188,000

Total

83,001,500

ICE said it will also launch futures contracts for the UK allowances on May 19, with a daily futures contract to be launched on May 21.

The launch of the auctions and futures products is subject to regulatory approval, ICE said.

($1 = 0.7181 pounds)

