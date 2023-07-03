News & Insights

Markets
TSCO

Britain to change law to help improve competition in road fuel market

Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

July 03, 2023 — 07:14 am EDT

Written by Kylie MacLellan for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - The British government said on Monday it will change the law to force road fuel retailers to provide price information to help strengthen competition in the market after the regulator found drivers were paying high prices due to increased margins.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Sarah Young)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSCO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.