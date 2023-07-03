Britain to change law to help improve competition in road fuel market

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - The British government said on Monday it will change the law to force road fuel retailers to provide price information to help strengthen competition in the market after the regulator found drivers were paying high prices due to increased margins.

