Britain to ban exports of luxury goods to Russia, impose new import tariffs

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday said it would ban the export of luxury goods to Russia and impose new tariffs on 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) worth of Russian imports, including vodka.

"Our new tariffs will further isolate the Russian economy from global trade, ensuring it does not benefit from the rules-based international system it does not respect," finance minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7677 pounds)

(Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

