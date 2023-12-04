Britain to announce measures aimed at bringing down net migration

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Britain will announce changes to its legal migration system on Monday after a record number of arrivals in 2022 piled pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to act ahead of an election expected next year.

High levels of legal migration have for more than a decade dominated Britain's political landscape and Sunak had promised to impose greater control after lawmakers in his Conservative Party criticised his record. He is also trying to send those who arrive illegally to live in Rwanda.

Sunak's spokesperson said he believes net migration needs to be reduced "significantly".

That could lead to new disputes with business owners who have struggled to hire workers in recent years given Britain's persistently tight labour market and the end of free movement from the European Union following Britain's departure from the bloc.

Interior minister James Cleverly will give a statement to parliament later on Monday detailing more measures to reduce legal migration and to "stop abuse of the system," the spokesperson said.

Annual net migration to the United Kingdom hit a record of 745,000 last year and has stayed at high levels since, data showed last month.

"We think the numbers are too high, they do need to reduce significantly and in the short term," Sunak's spokesperson said.

"The evidence we have is that some of the people coming across, particularly dependents, aren't actively contributing to the workforce in any substantive way."

The comments are likely to alarm business owners who have had to adapt to Brexit.

In October the government's independent migration advisor recommended abolishing one of the main routes for businesses to hire migrant workers in sectors where there are severe staff shortages.

As well as changes to that so-called Shortage Occupation List (SOL system), local media also reported the government would raise the minimum salary threshold for foreign skilled workers from its current level of 26,200 pounds ($33,190).

Britain's severe shortage of candidates to fill vacancies remains a problem for many bosses, although there are signs that that has started to ease in the face of higher interest rates.

The Bank of England said last month that businesses were finding it a bit easier to hire but persistent skills shortages remained in some sectors.

($1 = 0.7894 pounds)

