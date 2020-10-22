Britain tightens COVID restrictions in more areas of England

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain tightened COVID-19 restrictions in three more areas of England on Thursday, putting them in the "high" category of the UK's three-tier system, meaning people will not be able to mix outside their households.

"We're seeing rising rates of infection in Stoke-on-Trent, in Coventry and in Slough. In all of these areas, there are over 100 positive cases per 100,000 people, cases are doubling around every fortnight and we're seeing a concerning increase of cases among the over-60s," health minister Matt Hancock told parliament.

Several cities in northern England are in the top "very high" category, which requires the closure of hospitality.

(Reporting by Kate Holton and William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

