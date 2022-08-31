Britain suspends levy on some Ukrainian steel imports

Britain said on Wednesday it would temporarily suspend so-called trade remedy measures which apply a levy of about 50 pounds ($58) per tonne on certain steel imports from Ukraine.

Britain's Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) said that for the next nine months, the levy would no longer apply to Ukrainian hot-rolled flat and coil steel, which is used in mechanical and electrical engineering, construction and car manufacture.

The TRA said that following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, there had been a change in market conditions that warranted the removal of the levy.

