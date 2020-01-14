Commodities

Britain strikes deal to save regional airline Flybe

Alistair Smout Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Flybe shareholders have struck a deal with the British government to keep the regional airline operating, business minister Andrea Leadsom said on Tuesday.

"Delighted that we have reached agreement with Flybe’s shareholders to keep the company operating, ensuring that U.K. regions remain connected," Leadsom said in a tweet

"This will be welcome news for Flybe's staff, customers and creditors and we will continue the hard work to ensure a sustainable future."

