Britain sticking by its ending coal plans by 2024, says PM's spokesman

Britain is sticking to its timetable to end the use of coal by 2024, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, adding it was for individual firms to determine the operation of their coal plants.

"We are sticking with our timetable of ending the use of coal by 2024. Outside of that, the operation of UK coal plants is a commercial matter, we have made no formal requests to individual companies or plants on that," he told reporters.

"We will set out our plans for energy security and domestic supply later this month."

