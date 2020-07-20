US Markets
Britain signs deals with Pfizer, BioNTech, Valneva for COVID-19 vaccines

Alistair Smout Reuters
Britain has signed deals to secure 90 million doses of two possible COVID-19 vaccines from the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech alliance and French group Valneva, the business ministry said on Monday.

It said Britain had secured 30 million doses of the experimental BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, and a deal in principle for 60 million doses of the Valneva vaccine, with a option of 40 million more doses if it was proven to be safe, effective and suitable.

