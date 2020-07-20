Britain signs deals with Pfizer, BioNTech, Valneva for COVID-19 vaccines

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Britain has signed deals to secure 90 million doses of two possible COVID-19 vaccines from the Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.F alliance and French group Valneva VLS.PA, the business ministry said on Monday.

It said Britain had secured 30 million doses of the experimental BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, and a deal in principle for 60 million doses of the Valneva vaccine, with a option of 40 million more doses if it was proven to be safe, effective and suitable.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((alistair.smout@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7064; Reuters Messaging: alistair.smout.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.