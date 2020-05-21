BioTech
Britain signs deals for 10 million antibody tests from Roche and Abbott

Credit: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS

Britain will buy 10 million coronavirus antibody tests from Roche and Abbott and will roll them out to health workers from next week, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.

The antibody tests - also known as serology tests - show who has been infected, although it is not yet clear whether the presence of antibodies to the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, confers permanent immunity.

"We have signed contracts to supply in the coming months over 10 million tests from Roche and Abbott," Hancock said.

"From next week, we will begin rolling these out in a phased way; at first, to health and care staff, patients and residents."

