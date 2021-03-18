US Markets

Britain sets long-term conditions to expand fibre broadband

Britain said on Thursday it would create the conditions for BT to invest billions of pounds in rolling out full-fibre broadband nationwide by giving it flexibility on the pricing of its fastest services.

"We aim to allow all companies the opportunity to achieve a fair return over their whole investment period, and do not expect to introduce cost-based prices for fibre services for at least ten years," regulator Ofcom said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

