US Markets

Britain seeking new entrants to 5G market - PM's spokesman

Contributor
Elizabeth Piper Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Britain set out in January that it was seeking entrants into the market for 5G telecommunications and that London is speaking to allies about it such as the United States, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Britain set out in January that it was seeking entrants into the market for 5G telecommunications and that London is speaking to allies about it such as the United States, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

"We set out in January that we were seeking new entrants into the market in order to diversify, and that is something we have been speaking with our allies about including the United States," the spokesman said.

Britain is also looking at any impact new U.S. sanctions on Huawei might have.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)

((elizabeth.piper@thomsonreuters.com; 07979746994; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.piper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEF VOD

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular