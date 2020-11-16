Britain secures 5 million doses of Moderna's COVID vaccine - health minister

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain has secured 5 million doses of Moderna's MRNA.O experimental COVID-19 vaccine after interim data indicated it was 94.5% effective, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday.

"We have today secured an initial agreement for 5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine," Hancock said at a news conference.

