Britain scraps curb on where shares traded to boost post-Brexit market

August 29, 2023 — 12:39 pm EDT

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday scrapped a rule inherited from the European Union that limited where investors could trade shares, as part of wider moves to bolster London's reputation as an open and competitive global financial centre.

The share trading obligation (STO), which the Financial Conduct Authority said in a note published on Tuesday ceased to be an obligation, previously restricted financial companies regulated in Britain to trading shares on UK-based platforms.

Now traders can buy or sell shares off exchange, or on any UK or overseas based platform, widening their choice and ability to find the best prices.

Following Britain's departure from the EU, the EU has kept its own version of the STO, which forced EU investors who traded EU company shares in London to shift to EU-based platforms after Brexit.

This resulted in Amsterdam overtaking the UK capital as Europe's biggest share trading centre, piling pressure on Britain to take measures to boost London's attractiveness as a financial centre.

