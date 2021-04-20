Britain says will put target 78% cut in emissions by 2035 into law

Britain said on Tuesday it would enshrine in law a target to cut emissions by 78% by 2035 compared to 1990 levels in a carbon budget that will also include the UK's share of international aviation and shipping emissions for the first time.

