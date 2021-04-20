Britain says will put target 78% cut in emissions by 2035 into law

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it would enshrine in law a target to cut emissions by 78% by 2035 compared to 1990 levels in a carbon budget that will also include the UK's share of international aviation and shipping emissions for the first time.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)

((alistair.smout@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7064; Reuters Messaging: alistair.smout.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.