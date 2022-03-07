Britain says Russian limiting social media out of concern over public's attitude

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Russia's restriction of domestic social media indicates the Kremlin's concern over the attitude of the public to its invasion of Ukraine, Britain's defence ministry said on Monday.

"Russia is increasingly restricting domestic social media access to limit negative coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This will further confine the information space and make it increasingly difficult for the Russian population to gain access to anything other than the Russian state's official view," Britain's Ministry of Defence said.

"This indicates the Kremlin's concern over the Russian population's attitude to the conflict."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by William James)

