Britain says Microsoft's Activision deal could harm gamers

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust regulator said on Wednesday its in-depth probe had found that Xbox maker Microsoft's MSFT.O $69-billion purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard ATVI.O raised competition concerns about cloud and console gaming.

