Companies
PH

Britain says Meggitt-Parker deal concerns addressed, launches consultations

Contributors
Rhea Binoy Reuters
Shubham Kalia Reuters
Published

Britain said on Tuesday U.S. engineering and aerospace company Parker-Hannifin Corp has addressed competition and national security concerns over its 6.3 billion-pound ($7.67 billion) takeover of UK rival Meggitt Plc, and has launched public consultations before making a final decision.

Adds UK saying Parker has addressed competition, national security concerns, other details, background

June 28 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday U.S. engineering and aerospace company Parker-Hannifin Corp PH.N has addressed competition and national security concerns over its 6.3 billion-pound ($7.67 billion) takeover of UK rival Meggitt Plc MGGT.L, and has launched public consultations before making a final decision.

Britain said that the Secretary of State proposed the public accept Parker's undertakings, but added it will not take a final decision till the consultation period concludes on July 13.

Britain was probing the deal, the latest by a U.S. buyer of a British firm, over national security concerns as Meggitt's customers include Boeing BA.N, Airbus AIR.PA, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Rolls-Royce RR.L.

Meggitt did not respond to Reuters' request for comment. Parker said it will publish a public statement shortly.

The deal won EU antitrust approval in April after Parker-Hannifin pledged to sell a factory in the United States.

($1 = 0.8209 pounds)

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)

((Rhea.Binoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PH BA AIR

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

Brand Trust and Gen Z

Jun 23, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular