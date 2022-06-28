Britain says Meggitt-Parker deal concerns addressed, launches consultations

Adds UK saying Parker has addressed competition, national security concerns, other details, background

June 28 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday U.S. engineering and aerospace company Parker-Hannifin Corp PH.N has addressed competition and national security concerns over its 6.3 billion-pound ($7.67 billion) takeover of UK rival Meggitt Plc MGGT.L, and has launched public consultations before making a final decision.

Britain said that the Secretary of State proposed the public accept Parker's undertakings, but added it will not take a final decision till the consultation period concludes on July 13.

Britain was probing the deal, the latest by a U.S. buyer of a British firm, over national security concerns as Meggitt's customers include Boeing BA.N, Airbus AIR.PA, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Rolls-Royce RR.L.

Meggitt did not respond to Reuters' request for comment. Parker said it will publish a public statement shortly.

The deal won EU antitrust approval in April after Parker-Hannifin pledged to sell a factory in the United States.

($1 = 0.8209 pounds)

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)

((Rhea.Binoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.