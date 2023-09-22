News & Insights

Markets
MSFT

Britain says may clear restructured Microsoft-Activision deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 22, 2023 — 02:10 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 2, details from CMA throughout

Sept 22 - Microsoft's MSFT.O restructured acquisition of Activision Blizzard ATVI.O "opens the door" to the deal being cleared, Britain's antitrust regulator said on Friday.

Microsoft announced the biggest gaming deal in history in early 2022, but the $69 billion acquisition was blocked in April by Britain's competition regulator, which was concerned the U.S. computing giant would gain too much control of the nascent cloud gaming market.

In August the "Call of Duty" maker agreed to sell its streaming rights to Ubisoft Entertainment UBIP.PA.

The sale of Activision's cloud gaming rights to Ubisoft "substantially addresses previous concerns," the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in a statement.

"While the CMA has identified limited residual concerns with the new deal, Microsoft has put forward remedies which the CMA has provisionally concluded should address these issues," the regulator said.

There are "residual concerns" that certain provisions in the sale of Activision's cloud streaming rights to Ubisoft could be circumvented, terminated or not enforced, it said.

Microsoft has offered remedies to ensure that the terms of the sale are enforceable by the regulator.

The CMA is now consulting on the remedies before making a final decision.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Varun H K and Jason Neely)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
ATVI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.