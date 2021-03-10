AZN

Britain says it has set the record straight on EU vaccine ban suggestion

Contributor
Elizabeth Piper Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Britain set the record straight with the European Union over suggestions that London banned the export of COVID vaccines at a meeting with the bloc's representative and in parliament, a spokesman for Prime Minister Johnson said on Wednesday.

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Britain set the record straight with the European Union over suggestions that London banned the export of COVID vaccines at a meeting with the bloc's representative and in parliament, a spokesman for Prime Minister Johnson said on Wednesday.

"The prime minister has addressed it directly ... the foreign secretary has spoken to the EU delegation representative, so we have made the point and set the record straight," the spokesman told reporters.

Asked how many vaccine doses Britain had exported, he said: "The movement of vaccines and their components into and out of the UK is driven by contractual obligations that vaccine suppliers have to their customers."

He declined to comment on supplies or contractual arrangements.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Sarah Young)

((elizabeth.piper@thomsonreuters.com; 07979746994; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.piper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters