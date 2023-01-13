Britain says failed satellite launch to be probed by UK Space, U.S. FAA

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday Virgin Orbit's VORB.O failed satellite launch this week would be jointly investigated by the UK Space Accident Investigation Authority (SAIA) and the United States Federal Aviation Administration.

"The (UK) team will work closely with the FAA to oversee Virgin Orbit’s investigation into the cause of the anomaly. The aim will be to ensure that any relevant safety lessons are learnt," the British government said in a statement.

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit is already planning another rocket launch from Cornwall in southwest England after its doomed mission on Monday.

The company's rocket, released from a Boeing 747 aircraft, experienced an anomaly during its flight through space, dashing Britain's hopes of becoming the first European nation to put satellites into orbit.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.