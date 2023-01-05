Britain says Channel 4 will not be sold

January 05, 2023 — 06:15 am EST

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Britain said a plan to sell Channel 4 had been scrapped on Thursday, with the broadcaster instead gaining greater commercial flexibility to help secure its future under public ownership.

"After reviewing the business case and engaging with the relevant sectors I have decided that Channel 4 should not be sold," Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said in a statement.

