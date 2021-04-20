US Markets
Britain reviews core banking rules in light of Brexit

Britain on Tuesday launched an independent review of capital and proprietary trading rules that were introduced following the global financial crisis more than a decade ago.

"Over the last decade, UK banks have seen significant changes to the environment in which they operate, including the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK’s exit from the EU, and wider changes in the UK financial sector," the independent review said in a statement.

