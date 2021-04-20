Britain reviews core banking rules in light of Brexit

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday launched an independent review of capital and proprietary trading rules that were introduced following the global financial crisis more than a decade ago.

"Over the last decade, UK banks have seen significant changes to the environment in which they operate, including the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK’s exit from the EU, and wider changes in the UK financial sector," the independent review said in a statement.

