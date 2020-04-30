Britain releases 40 of 4,000 prisoners identified for early COVID release

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Britain has released 40 of a possible 4,000 prisoners that were identified for early release, after the government got a better control on the spread of the coronavirus in prisons, Justice Minister Robert Buckland said on Thursday.

"The picture is a much better one than presented itself to me even a month ago," he told Sky News on Thursday.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)

