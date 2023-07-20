Britain rejects call to regulate crypto as gambling

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Britain's government on Thursday said it has rejected lawmaker calls to regulate the crypto sector as if it were a form of gambling, saying it would be regulated like other financial services.

The finance ministry "firmly disagrees" with the recommendation from parliament's Treasury Committee to regulate retail trading and investment activity in unbacked cryptoassets as gambling rather than as a financial service, Britain's financial services minister Andrew Griffith told the committee.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Andrew Cawthore)

