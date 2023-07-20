News & Insights

Britain rejects call to regulate crypto as gambling

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 20, 2023 — 06:14 am EDT

Written by Huw Jones for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Britain's government on Thursday said it has rejected lawmaker calls to regulate the crypto sector as if it were a form of gambling, saying it would be regulated like other financial services.

The finance ministry "firmly disagrees" with the recommendation from parliament's Treasury Committee to regulate retail trading and investment activity in unbacked cryptoassets as gambling rather than as a financial service, Britain's financial services minister Andrew Griffith told the committee.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Andrew Cawthore)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.