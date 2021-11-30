Britain regulator directs Facebook to sell GIF maker Giphy

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it has directed Facebook owner Meta Platforms FB.O to sell animated images platform Giphy, after finding that the deal could harm social media users and UK advertisers.

