Britain regulator directs Facebook to sell GIF maker Giphy

Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it has directed Facebook owner Meta Platforms to sell animated images platform Giphy, after finding that the deal could harm social media users and UK advertisers.

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it has directed Facebook owner Meta Platforms FB.O to sell animated images platform Giphy, after finding that the deal could harm social media users and UK advertisers.

