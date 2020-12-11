Britain refers Virgin Media-O2 merger to in-depth investigation

Adds details

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Britain on Friday said it had referred the merger between broadband company Virgin Media and Telefonica's TEF.MC UK mobile network O2 to an in-depth competition investigation.

The Competition and Markets Authority said O2 and Liberty Global-owned LBTYA.O Virgin had requested the merger should be fast tracked to an in-depth investigation given the deal's potential impact on the UK telecoms markets.

It said both Virgin and O2 provided wholesale services to other mobile network operators in the UK, including wholesale mobile services and mobile backhaul.

"The CMA is concerned that, following the merger, Virgin and O2 may have an incentive to raise prices or reduce the quality of these wholesale services, ultimately leading to a worse deal for UK consumers," it said.

The two companies agreed in May to merge their British businesses in a $38 billion deal to create a powerhouse in mobile and broadband to take on market leader BT BT.L.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young and James Davey)

