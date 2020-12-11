Britain refers Virgin Media-O2 merger to in-depth investigation

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Britain on Friday said it had referred the merger between broadband company Virgin Media and Telefonica's TEF.MC UK mobile network O2 to an in-depth competition investigation.

The Competition and Markets Authority said O2 and Liberty Global-owned LBTYA.O Virgin had requested the merger should be fast tracked to an in-depth investigation.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.