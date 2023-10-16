Britain pulls rules aimed at applying lessons from Carillion, BHS, collapses

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain on Monday unexpectedly scrapped "burdensome" draft rules is has already put to parliament for approval just 13 weeks ago to apply lessons from the collapse of builder Carillion and retailer BHS.

The business and trade ministry said it wanted to cut reporting requirements on companies and keep London a globally competitive place to list.

Carillion and BHS collapsed with little warning, with the former's auditor, KPMG, fined a record 21 million pounds ($25.60 million) last week for failings in how it checked the builder's books.

"Instead, the Government will pursue options to reduce the burden of red tape to ensure the UK is one of the best places in the world to do business," the ministry said in a statement.

The collapse of Carillion and BHS prompted three government-backed reviews that recommended root-and-branch reform of auditing and corporate governance, including the improvements just scrapped by government.

"The government remains committed to wider audit and corporate governance reform, including establishing a new Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority to replace the existing Financial Reporting Council," it said on Monday.

Business minister Kevin Hollinrake said the rules ditched on Monday will be replaced with a "more targeted, simpler and effective" framework.

($1 = 0.8203 pounds)

