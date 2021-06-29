Britain publishes CO2 permit free allocation list for aviation

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Britain has published a list of the number of free UK carbon permits each aircraft operator will receive from 2021-2025 under the country's domestic emissions trading system (ETS), the government said.

The ETS is a method of charging power plants and other industrial entities for each tonne of carbon dioxide they emit. Britain launched its own market to replace the European Union's ETS after it left the bloc.

The UK's ETS applies to energy intensive industries, the power generation sector and aviation.

Under the scheme, some installations and aircraft operators can get free emissions permits to reduce the risk of businesses transferring their activities to other countries due to climate costs.

The government said free permits for the 2021 scheme year will be allocated to operator holding accounts in the UK ETS registry in the coming weeks, following administrator approvals.

UK ETS free allocation table for aviationhttps://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-ets-aviation-allocation-table

