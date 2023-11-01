News & Insights

Britain publishes 'Bletchley Declaration' on AI safety

November 01, 2023 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by William James for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday published a "Bletchley Declaration", agreed with countries including the United States and China, aimed at boosting global efforts to cooperate on artificial intelligence (AI) safety.

The declaration, by 28 countries in total, was published on the opening day of the AI Safety Summit hosted in Bletchley Park, central England.

"The Declaration fulfils key summit objectives in establishing shared agreement and responsibility on the risks, opportunities and a forward process for international collaboration on frontier AI safety and research, particularly through greater scientific collaboration," Britain said in a separate statement accompanying the declaration.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)

