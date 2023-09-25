News & Insights

Britain proposes new diversity rules for financial firms

Credit: REUTERS/ANNA GORDON

September 25, 2023 — 05:10 am EDT

Written by Huw Jones for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Britain's financial regulators proposed on Monday that large banks and insurers set targets to address under representation and collect and disclose data to improve diversity and inclusion in the sector.

"The proposals set flexible, proportionate minimum standards to raise the bar, placing more requirements on larger firms," said Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods in a statement.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.