Britain proposes new diversity rules for financial firms

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Britain's financial regulators proposed on Monday that large banks and insurers set targets to address under representation and collect and disclose data to improve diversity and inclusion in the sector.

"The proposals set flexible, proportionate minimum standards to raise the bar, placing more requirements on larger firms," said Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods in a statement.

