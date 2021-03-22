Britain probes publisher Penguin's takeover of Simon & Schuster

March 22 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Monday it is investigating whether book publisher Penguin Random House's $2.18 billion takeover of Simon & Schuster may reduce competition.

Penguin-owner Bertelsmann BTGGg.F said last year it had agreed to buy publisher Simon & Schuster from ViacomCBS VIACA.O to strengthen its presence in the United States.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)

