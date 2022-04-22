Britain permits gas payments to Gazprombank until May 31

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Britain has granted a licence for payments until May 31 to Russia's Gazprombank and its subsidiaries, so as to ensure gas supplies to the European Union, a Treasury document showed.

The licence permits an individual or company to continue payments under contracts that began before April 21, and allows actions such as opening and closing bank accounts in order to make such payments, the document published online showed.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

