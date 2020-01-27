Britain outlines "Taskforce Europe" post-Brexit negotiating team

Britain's post-Brexit negotiations with the European Union will be conducted by a team of 40 officials known as "Taskforce Europe" who will report to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his spokesman said on Monday.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.