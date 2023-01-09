Britain outlines reforms to support energy capacity market

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Britain announced new proposals on Monday aimed at securing the future of its electricity supply as the government seeks to meet peak demands and safeguard against the possibility of future blackouts.

"The plans set out today will deliver this reliable energy and ensure the scheme that sits at the heart of Britain’s energy security is fit for the future," Energy and Climate Minister Graham Stuart said in a statement.

The government will begin by consulting on its plans for the capacity market reforms.

(Reporting by William James and Farouq Suleiman)

