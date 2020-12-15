Britain needs EU to move for mutually beneficial trade deal, minister says

Alistair Smout Reuters
Published
The European Union will need to move in negotiations but it is in the interests of both Britain and the bloc to get a trade deal, British minister Steve Barclay said on Tuesday.

"The fundamentals remain the same, it is in both sides interest to have a deal," Barclay, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, told Sky News.

"Whether there is a deal is not simply down to the actions of the Prime Minister. It needs the EU to move."

