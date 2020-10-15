Britain mulls tighter lockdowns on northern England

Tighter COVID-19 lockdowns could be imposed on more parts of northern England by the British government on Thursday and Health Secretary Matt Hancock will address parliament, a minister said.

Asked on Sky if Manchester and parts of Lancashire would be placed into tier three, the highest level of local lockdown, junior business minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

"Well, as I say, I'm not going to speculate. Matt Hancock is going to make a statement to parliament as to where we are at but you can clearly see the numbers."

