Britain may have hit its daily testing target - minister

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Britain may have hit its daily target of 100,000 COVID-19 tests, or come close, putting in place the beginnings of a network to test, track and trace people through the pandemic, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Friday.

"I don't have the figures yet, they'll be published later today. But it looks like we'll either meet the target or come close so we will have very significantly increased the amount of testing in this country," he told BBC TV.

"It's an important stepping stone. We've now built the beginnings of the network that we'll need of testing, tracking and tracing for the next phase of fighting the virus."

