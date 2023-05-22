News & Insights

NWG

Britain lowers stake in NatWest with $1.59 bln share sale

Credit: REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

May 22, 2023 — 02:31 am EDT

Written by Amy-Jo Crowley and Sarah Young for Reuters ->

Adds quote

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Britain sold 1.26 billion pounds ($1.59 billion) of shares in NatWest, reducing its stake to 38.6%, it said on Monday, the sixth tranche of shares it has sold since the government intervened to rescue the bank in 2008.

"Today's sale is another major milestone in returning NatWest to full private ownership as promised," Andrew Griffith, economic secretary to the Treasury said in a statement.

Britain owned 84% of NatWest at the peak of its ownership after it bailed out the bank during the financial crisis of 2008.

The government said as a result of the transaction, the Treasury's percentage of voting rights in the company will fall from approximately 41.4% to approximately 38.6%.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley and Sarah Young, editing by Kate Holton)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NWG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.