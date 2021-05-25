US Markets
AZN

Britain looking into AstraZeneca-Alexion deal for competition concerns

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it was probing if AstraZeneca's $39 billion takeover of U.S. drugmaker Alexion could reduce competition for products and services in the country or elsewhere.

May 25 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it was probing if AstraZeneca's AZN.L $39 billion takeover of U.S. drugmaker Alexion ALXN.O could reduce competition for products and services in the country or elsewhere.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN ALXN

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular