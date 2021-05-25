Britain looking into AstraZeneca-Alexion deal for competition concerns

May 25 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it was probing if AstraZeneca's AZN.L $39 billion takeover of U.S. drugmaker Alexion ALXN.O could reduce competition for products and services in the country or elsewhere.

