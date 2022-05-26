Markets
Britain launches second probe into Google's ad practices

May 26 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator on Thursday launched its second probe into Google's advertising practices, saying the tech giant's practices could be distorting competition and that Google may have "illegally" favoured its own services over others.

