Britain launches second probe into Google's ad practices

May 26 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator on Thursday launched its second probe into Google's advertising practices, saying the tech giant's practices could be distorting competition and that Google may have "illegally" favoured its own services over others.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni )

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.