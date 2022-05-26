Britain launches review of Drahi's BT stake deal
May 26 (Reuters) - BT Group Plc BT.L said on Thursday Britain's business minister will launch a national security review of a deal by the telecoms group's biggest shareholder Patrick Drahi to increase his stake in BT to 18%.
BT said it would fully cooperate with the government review, permissible under Britain's national security and investment laws.
Franco-Israeli entrepreneur Drahi bought 12.1% of BT last June and increased that holding to 18% in December. Britain "will not hesitate to act if required to protect our critical national telecoms infrastructure," a government spokesperson had said at the time.
Shares in BT were down 5.3% in early trade on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; 91 83 83 81 2416;))
