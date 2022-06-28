Britain launches public consultations on Meggitt-Parker deal

Companies
Britain on Tuesday launched two separate public consultations on the proposed acquisition of aerospace company Meggitt by U.S.-based Parker-Hannifin to address national security and competition concerns.

June 28 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday launched two separate public consultations on the proposed acquisition of aerospace company Meggitt MGGT.L by U.S.-based Parker-Hannifin PH.N to address national security and competition concerns.

Britain was already probing the deal, which is the latest by a U.S. buyer of a British firm, over national security concerns as Meggitt's customers include Boeing BA.N, Airbus AIR.PA, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Rolls-Royce RR.L.

The 6.3 billion pound ($7.67 billion) deal won EU antitrust approval in April after Parker-Hannifin pledged to sell a factory in the United States.

