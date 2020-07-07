Britain keen to strengthen defence relations with Saudi Arabia - SPA

Contributor
Hesham Abdul Khalek Reuters
Published

Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace said his country was keen to boost defence relations with Saudi Arabia, particularly military exports, state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.

CAIRO, July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace said his country was keen to boost defence relations with Saudi Arabia, particularly military exports, state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.

In a phone call with Saudi Arabia’s vice defense minister prince Khalid bin Salman, Wallace also said he appreciated the country's role in combating threats to stabiliy in the region, protecting sea lanes and securing freedom of navigation, according to the state news agency.

(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((Hesham.AbdulKhalek@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More