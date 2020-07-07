Britain keen to strengthen defence relations with Saudi Arabia - SPA

CAIRO, July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace said his country was keen to boost defence relations with Saudi Arabia, particularly military exports, state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.

In a phone call with Saudi Arabia’s vice defense minister prince Khalid bin Salman, Wallace also said he appreciated the country's role in combating threats to stabiliy in the region, protecting sea lanes and securing freedom of navigation, according to the state news agency.

(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

