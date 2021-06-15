Britain in talks with 6 firms about building gigafactories for EV batteries- FT

June 16 (Reuters) - Britain is in talks with six companies about building gigafactories to produce batteries for electric vehicles (EV), the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people briefed on the discussions.

Car makers Ford Motor Co F.N and Nissan Motor Co Ltd 7201.T, conglomerates LG Corp 003550.KS and Samsung 005930.KS, and start-ups Britishvolt and InoBat Auto are in talks with the British government or local authorities about locations for potential factories and financial support, the report added.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

