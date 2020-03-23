Britain imposes lockdown to combat spread of coronavirus

Contributors
William James Reuters
Andy Bruce. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered stringent restrictions on people’s movement to slow the spread of the coronavirus, saying people should stay at home unless they are buying food, travelling to work, needing medical care or exercising.

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered stringent restrictions on people’s movement to slow the spread of the coronavirus, saying people should stay at home unless they are buying food, travelling to work, needing medical care or exercising.

In a televised address to the nation, Johnson told people they should not be meeting friends or family members who do not live in their homes.

"From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction - you must stay at home," Johnson said. "If you don't follow the rules the police will have the powers to enforce them."

(Reporting by William James and Andy Bruce. Writing by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison)

((Andrew.MacAskill@thomsonreuters.com; +447818584430; Reuters Messaging: andrew.macaskill@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters