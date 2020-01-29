Britain hands in Brexit file as British EU lawmakers say "au revoir"

Britain's ambassador to the European Union passed documents formalising Brexit to a senior EU official on Wednesday, hours before European lawmakers are due to sign off on a deal that will see Britain finally quit the bloc on Friday.
