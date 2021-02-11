US Markets

Britain, France, Germany condemn Houthi attack on Saudi's Abha airport

Contributor
John Irish Reuters
Published

Britain, France and Germany on Thursday condemned a spate of attacks on Saudi Arabia claimed by Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen, saying the proliferation of drones posed a serious threat to regional stability.

Adds Saudi letter to U.N. Security Council

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Britain, France and Germany on Thursday condemned a spate of attacks on Saudi Arabia claimed by Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen, saying the proliferation of drones posed a serious threat to regional stability.

Saudi Arabia told the United Nations Security Council on Thursday that an attack on Wednesday on Abha International Airport caused a fire on a civilian plane, describing it as a "heinous war crime."

"Such acts of terrorism by the Houthis continue to jeopardize the efforts of United Nations to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen," Saudi U.N. Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi wrote in a letter, calling on the 15-member body to condemn the attack.

Yemen's Houthi group said it had carried out a drone attack on the airport.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis. The more than six-year long conflict is widely seen as a proxy conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

(Reporting by John Irish; Additional reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Daniel Wallis)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More