US Markets
FB

Britain fines Facebook $70 mln for breaching order in Giphy deal

Contributor
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Britain's competition regulator has fined Facebook 50.5 million pounds ($69.6 million) for breaching an order imposed during its investigation into the U.S. social media giant's purchase of GIF platform Giphy, the agency said on Wednesday.

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator has fined Facebook FB.O 50.5 million pounds ($69.6 million) for breaching an order imposed during its investigation into the U.S. social media giant's purchase of GIF platform Giphy, the agency said on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.7258 pounds)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular