Britain fines Facebook $70 mln for breaching order in Giphy deal

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator has fined Facebook FB.O 50.5 million pounds ($69.6 million) for breaching an order imposed during its investigation into the U.S. social media giant's purchase of GIF platform Giphy, the agency said on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.7258 pounds)

